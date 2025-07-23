A waiter is dismissed after attempting to set up a works council and takes legal action. The former law student has now been awarded 100,000 euros in damages. Bild: Sina Schuldt/dpa

A student working in a restaurant wants to set up a works council and is dismissed for doing so. He sues successfully. Now his ex-employer owes him 100,000 euros - and a written apology.

Will this ruling turn German employment law upside down? The Munich Regional Labor Court has awarded a former law student who filed a lawsuit a claim for 100,000 euros (93,240 Swiss francs) in damages. In addition, his former employer must apologize to him in writing. This was reported by the news portal "Legal Tribune Online".

The man, who worked as a waiter in the restaurant, was initially no longer considered for shift allocation after the attempted formation of a works council and was then transferred to the kitchen following demands for a default wage. When he refused to accept the transfer, he was dismissed without notice for refusing to work.

Dismissal resulted in 36 lawsuits

In return, the now trainee lawyer overwhelmed his ex-employer with a mountain of lawsuits: Among other things, he demanded lost wages plus lost tips due to the dismissal in August 2021, repayment of laundry money for cleaning work clothes and so-called glass money: 2 euros per shift, which the restaurant deducted from the waiters' wages as a lump sum for any broken glasses. Whether glasses were actually broken during the shift was irrelevant for this lump sum.

As the business filed for insolvency when the proceedings were already underway, the student extended his appeal personally to the managing director on the grounds that he had deliberately acted unlawfully by terminating the contract. The company that took over the restaurant also inherited the claim.

The regional labor court ruled in favor of the plaintiff. The fact that the dismissal was based on a refusal to work was a pretext. The transfer to the kitchen was already intended to provoke the dismissal of the disagreeable employee. The purpose of the dismissal was ultimately to prevent the establishment of a works council.

The Munich Labor Court had previously upheld the action for protection against dismissal, but rejected all claims for payment. The young man finally triumphed in the second instance.

Written apology due to age discrimination

What is particularly unusual is that the company was obliged by the court to apologize to its former employee in writing. The reason given for this was that the employer had based its explanation for the dismissal on the fact that the student had "only been employed part-time and on the basis of marginal employment" and was "still young at the age of 24 and had neither children nor maintenance obligations". The court interpreted this justification as age discrimination, for which the company had to apologize.

In addition to the 100,000 euros in damages and the apology, the employer was ordered to grant the young man six months' paid leave. This was because he had not been informed of his vacation entitlement.

It is not known whether the company has lodged an appeal against the decision. The employer was not allowed to appeal - the court rejected a corresponding application.