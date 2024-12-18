The Feldschlösschen restaurant in Wangen bei Olten once housed a maternity ward. Screenshot Google Maps

After more than 130 years, the history of the Feldschlösschen restaurant in Wangen bei Olten is coming to an end. Tenant Walter Husi, who fulfilled a lifelong dream with the business, is closing the establishment for good.

Since 1895, the Feldschlösschen has not only been an inn, but also a maternity ward with a special history.

After six intensive years, Walter Husi, trained chef and tenant, is saying goodbye to his lifelong dream: the Feldschlösschen restaurant in Wangen bei Olten. On January 18, 2025, the business will close for good, bringing to a close a chapter that has shaped 130 years of gastronomic history in the municipality.

When Walter Husi took over Feldschlösschen six years ago, he wanted to fulfill his dream of being his own boss before retiring. Despite challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, which he overcame by focusing on take-away offers, he looks back with satisfaction. "I've never regretted the move," the last landlord told theOltener Tagblattnewspaper.

However, he declined to extend the lease. Husi is now planning a break for the time being, but is open to temporary replacements in the restaurant business.

A place with history and stories

The Feldschlösschen was built in 1895/96 by Victor Husi for his son Philipp. After his early death, his wife Elise continued to run the restaurant before it passed into the hands of the Gmür family in 1925. Under their management, the inn developed into a special place: In addition to the restaurant, there was a maternity ward on the upper floor. Fathers-to-be waited downstairs with a drink while children saw the light of day upstairs. Many Wangners proudly remember being born in the Feldschlösschen.

With the closure of the Feldschlösschen, Wangen bei Olten is losing an institution steeped in tradition that was popular far beyond the municipality's borders. Regulars, hikers and clubs who used to display their flags and trophies here now have to say goodbye. From ten inns in Wangen, only two or three will remain in future.

For the people of Wangen, the end of the Feldschlösschen has a special symbolism: the restaurant that began with a Husi will now end with a Husi again. Walter Husi will continue to wield the wooden spoon until mid-January before the doors of Feldschlösschen close for good.