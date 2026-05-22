Habitable houses have been removed from the exclusion zone. Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

The authorities have adjusted the exclusion zone in the landslide area in Blatten. Owners can now return to undamaged and habitable buildings without a special permit

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The authorities have adjusted the exclusion zone in the landslide area in and around Blatten.

Habitable houses in Blatten and in the hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried are now excluded.

This means that owners can return to undamaged and habitable buildings without a special permit. Show more

The exclusion zone around the landslide area in Blatten was partially adapted for the summer on Friday. The aim of the relaxation is to allow owners to return to undamaged and habitable buildings without a special permit.

As the authorities announced on the community news portal on Friday, the adjustment was made on the recommendation of the Valais Natural Hazards Service and in consultation with the municipal councils of Blatten and Wiler. Habitable houses in Blatten and the hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried are now excluded from the exclusion zone.

Access to numerous areas affected by the landslide on May 28 remains prohibited - except with a temporary special permit. These include in particular the areas around the newly formed lake in the destroyed village, the debris cone and other endangered zones. The monitoring system will be adapted accordingly, the authorities also announced.

At the same time, the municipality of Blatten is informing affected residents about the use of the EchoSOS warning app. Once installed, the application will provide information about any changes in the situation. Use of the app will be mandatory for people with a special permit from June 1.