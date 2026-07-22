Why was the close surveillance of the suspected perpetrator from Stade discontinued shortly before his death? The Ministry of Justice is facing some sensitive questions.

The detention conditions for the suspected perpetrator from Stade near Hamburg, who is alleged to have killed six people, were eased the day before his death. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice. The 45-year-old had initially been placed under special observation, which, according to a psychologist’s assessment, was gradually eased and eventually lifted entirely.

All measures were taken in accordance with Lower Saxony’s Correctional Institutions Act, said the ministry spokesperson. According to preliminary findings, there was no evidence of any errors on the part of the correctional facility. However, the internal investigations have not yet been completed. The ministry is also examining whether the state-wide regulations need to be amended.

No evidence of a crime

An employee at the correctional facility in Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, found the suspected shooter lifeless in his solitary confinement cell on Tuesday morning. An emergency physician determined that the prisoner had died of strangulation. According to reports, investigators believe it was a suicide; there are no indications of a crime.

The man is alleged to have killed six people at a mother-and-child facility in late June, including three employees each from the Hanover Youth Welfare Office and the facility in Stade. The motive is said to have been a custody dispute over the alleged shooter’s daughter, who was three months old at the time of the incident.

The public prosecutor's office dropped the murder investigation; in Germany, it is not possible to bring charges against a deceased person. However, according to their own statements, officials are continuing to investigate the suspect's partner and the woman who drove the getaway car. They are also attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the crime.