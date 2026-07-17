The devastating fire at a bar in Crans-Montana in early January shook Switzerland. Since then, efforts to improve safety in public facilities have been in full swing. What is the current status?

A view of the entrance to the bar “Le Constellation” in Crans-Montana, where 41 people lost their lives and 115 others were injured on January 1.

Here's what it's all about Investigations are in full swing in connection with the devastating fire at a bar in Crans-Montana.

Meanwhile, the public sector is working to ensure safety in public facilities.

Regular inspections have been taking place in the canton of Valais since early January.

Of the approximately 1,704 inspection reports received in the first half of the year, fewer than five percent identified deficiencies.

In the wake of the disaster, the debate over the establishment of a cantonal building insurance program has flared up again.

Currently, 15 people have been charged in connection with the devastating fire in Crans-Montana in the canton of Valais. So far, no representatives of the canton are on the list. Marie-Claude Noth-Ecoeur, head of the Office for Civil Security and Military Affairs at the Valais State Council, has confidence in the justice system. “The ongoing investigation affects me on a human and personal level,” she said in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

She remains convinced that the judiciary will carry out its work impartially and with due regard for the facts. The task remains “as important as ever: ensuring the safety of the Valais population every day with professionalism, dedication, and compassion.” When one bears responsibility in the areas of safety and emergency response, one approaches every incident with great dedication and seriousness, Noth-Ecoeur added.

Five percent of inspections revealed deficiencies

According to Noth-Ecoeur, regular inspections of public facilities have been taking place in Valais since early January. Of the 1,704 inspection reports received in the first half of 2026, fewer than five percent revealed deficiencies. In these cases, public safety was not ensured, and intervention by the cantonal fire department was necessary.

It should be noted that owners of public buildings today often consult an external fire safety expert to develop a fire safety plan and implement the necessary measures. “When it comes to doors that open in the wrong direction, the totality of the deficiencies is decisive, and the assessment must not be limited to a single door.”

In most cases, the complaints concerned the clearance and layout of escape routes, Noth-Ecoeur said. According to the Cantonal Fire Department, property owners have three to six months after receiving the inspection report to carry out the necessary work. She added that, under fire safety regulations, owners and operators are responsible for ensuring the safety of people and buildings.

Debate on Insurance

Since the devastating fire in Crans-Montana on January 1, the debate over the establishment of a cantonal building insurance program has reignited. In March, the Valais Parliament adopted a postulate on the matter. An analysis is currently underway regarding the possible establishment of a cantonal building insurance program.

Under current cantonal law, municipalities in Valais are responsible for implementing fire safety enforcement measures. The cantonal ordinance on fire safety measures is currently being revised. It is scheduled to take effect this fall. It is expected to provide municipalities with a tool to help them strengthen the implementation of periodic inspections.