Retailers' turnover was slightly lower in January. (Archive image) Keystone

Swiss retailers generated slightly lower turnover in January. Adjusted for the effects of sales and public holidays, turnover fell by 1.8% compared to the same month last year.

In real terms - i.e. taking inflation into account - this corresponds to a drop of 1.1%, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Monday based on provisional results. In the previous month of December, sales had still risen by 2.8% after adjusting for inflation.

The non-food sector in particular declined in the month under review (-2.7%). In particular, sales at stalls and markets as well as in mail order and internet retail fell. Business with information and communication technology devices also declined. By contrast, sales of food, beverages and tobacco were virtually stable (-0.2%).

The FSO's retail sales statistics are based on a random sample of around 3,000 companies. It is a monthly survey, with small companies being asked about their monthly turnover on a quarterly basis.