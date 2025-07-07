  1. Residential Customers
Unreasonable fees? Retail trade association files a complaint against Twint with Weko

SDA

7.7.2025 - 10:07

Over 5 million users carried out more than 773 million transactions with the payment service provider Twint in 2024. (archive image)
Keystone

The Swiss Retail Federation has filed a complaint against Twint with the Competition Commission (ComCo). It accuses the Twint payment app of abusing its market power by charging unreasonably high fees to the detriment of the retail trade.

Keystone-SDA

07.07.2025, 10:07

07.07.2025, 11:18

The retail trade association is demanding that the Competition Commission examine whether the fees charged by Twint comply with the law. With regard to the abuse of market power, the Swiss Retail Federation complains that Swiss retailers are dependent on Twint because it is not possible to switch to other companies, as stated in a press release on Monday.

Caution at Chilbi and markets. Higher prices with Twint - market stalls disregard contract rules

Caution at Chilbi and marketsHigher prices with Twint - market stalls disregard contract rules

According to the retail association, however, the high fees and the resulting "price-performance ratio" are particularly disturbing. According to the Swiss Retail Federation, the "excessively high" fees cannot simply be passed on to customers.

The association hopes that the ComCo's investigation will lead to the initiation of a formal investigation. Whether this step is taken, however, depends on whether the ComCo sees sufficient evidence of an unlawful restriction of competition by Twint.

The Swiss Retail Federation represents the Swiss retail trade without the major distributors. According to the information provided, it represents 1900 retail companies with 6800 locations in Switzerland.

