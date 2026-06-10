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Crashed into the guardrail Retiree wrecks rare luxury car – 300,000 francs in damage

dpa

10.6.2026 - 20:51

Costly accident: On a rain-slick road, the luxury car crashes into the guardrail.
Costly accident: On a rain-slick road, the luxury car crashes into the guardrail.
Bild:dpa

It was supposed to be a leisurely drive in his dream car – but then the 75-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. The damage to the 550-horsepower supercar amounts to around 300,000 francs.

DPA

10.06.2026, 20:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On a rain-slick road in Germany, a 75-year-old man crashed his luxury sports car into a guardrail.
  • The resulting damage is estimated at around 300,000 Swiss francs.
  • Fewer than 200 units of this extremely rare 550-horsepower supercar were ever built.
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There are only a few of these sports cars in the world—one of them crashed into a guardrail on a rain-slick road in Germany. No one was injured, but the damage is enormous.

The accident involving this collector’s item is proving particularly costly for the driver. A 75-year-old man crashed a rare luxury sports car into a guardrail, causing damage of around 300,000 Swiss francs.

Speeding in the rain proves fatal

The driver lost control while speeding on a rain-slicked road in Bad Waldsee, in the Ravensburg district, and crashed into the guardrail, according to a police spokesperson. The driver was uninjured. Several media outlets had previously reported on the accident.

According to the police spokesperson, the luxury sports car was a rare collector’s model. The 550-horsepower Wiesmann GT MF 5 was built in fewer than 200 units, according to the automaker’s website.