In 1998, the Nokia 5110 was the best-selling cell phone in the world. Today, millennials in particular are nostalgic for the iconic ringtones.

The cult ringtones of the 2000s are making a comeback - fueled by apps and the nostalgia of millennials.

Although sales of the leading apps have not reached the level of the 2000s, they are growing steadily.

The average age of users in the USA is between 31 and 37 - a sign of the strong role played by nostalgia. Show more

Remember the days when your Nokia phone caused a stir with an iconic ringtone? Crazy Frog, anyone?

In 2007, the business with personalized sounds was booming - over 1.5 billion dollars were generated worldwide, according to SRF. But then came the smartphone era, and the hype surrounding personalized ringtones faded.

Today, ringtones are making a comeback - but in a new form. Instead of laboriously downloading individual tones, many people are turning to apps such as "Zedge" or "Garage Ringtones". These offer a huge selection of sounds or the option to create your own. They are currently among the most downloaded apps in the Swiss app stores.

Millennials remember their youth

Although sales of these apps have not yet reached those of the early 2000s, they are growing steadily. "Zedge" generates around 400,000 dollars a month, and in total the leading ringtone apps generate over 21 million dollars a year from around 60 million downloads.

And who are the users of these apps? While Generation Z mostly mutes their smartphones, it is mainly millennials who remember the sounds of their youth.

In the USA, the average age of users is between 31 and 37, which shows that nostalgia is a driving force behind this trend.

A look at the comments under the Crazy Frog video on YouTube, which has been viewed almost five billion times, shows the sentiment: "2009: Crazy Song. 2025: Nostalgic Song". The return to the sounds of the past shows how strong the influence of the 2000s is on current pop culture.

