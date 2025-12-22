The journey with the RhB over the snow-covered Bernina Pass is attracting more and more tourists. The company must therefore take action. Keystone (Archivbild)

Due to the expected rush of passengers on the Bernina line, the Rhaetian Railway is taking action: Over the festive period, access will be controlled and, if necessary, restricted.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rhaetian Railway is planning to control access to the trains in Tirano and St. Moritz on the Bernina line over the festive period and to restrict access if necessary.

According to the RhB, these measures are necessary to ensure safety on the line.

Between December 26 and January 5, access to the two stations will therefore be separated for passengers with and without seat reservations. Show more

The Bernina line is very popular with tourists because of the spectacular views. This now has consequences: Due to the increased number of guests on the panoramic route over the holidays, the Rhaetian Railway is planning to control access to the trains in Tirano and St. Moritz and, if necessary, restrict it. In addition, 600 new seats have been created in each direction.

The measures are necessary to ensure safety on the Bernina line, the RhB wrote on Monday evening. The lock system is intended to prevent too many passengers from crowding onto the trains. The number of passengers per kilometer had risen by 71 percent within three years. RhB Director Renato Fasciati told Keystone-SDA back in the fall that there were repeated complaints about overcrowded trains on this route.

Exit corridor for arriving tourists

Between December 26 and January 5, access to the two stations will therefore be separated for passengers with and without seat reservations. There will be an exit corridor for arriving tourists. RhB has also created 600 additional seats in each direction and added an extra train to the service.

Back in the fall, the railroad company announced that it would be introducing a voluntary reservation option for seats on the Bernina line from mid-December. For 2040, the RhB is planning half-hourly connections and fast connections between St. Moritz, Poschiavo and Tirano, with fast connections to Milan.