The Rheinfelden AG District Court has sentenced the three main defendants in the “Wolf Pack” trial to prison terms of several years. The 20-year-old main defendant must serve 8 years and 3 months in prison.

In Rheinfelden AG, the fiber-optic cable network was cut several times in late 2023. A total of five young men stood trial before the Rheinfelden District Court for this sabotage and other offenses. (File photo)

The second young man was sentenced to six years and four months in prison. On Thursday, the Rheinfelden District Court sentenced the third main defendant to four years in prison.

A total of five young men between the ages of 20 and 21 stood trial before the District Court in April and May for a variety of offenses committed between February 2022 and May 2024. Two other men face suspended sentences.

Among other things, the case involved the sabotage of fiber-optic cables in Rheinfelden, which left thousands of people offline. They were also charged with placing a spike on railroad tracks between Möhlin and Rheinfelden—a crime known in legal jargon as disruption of public transportation.

Adrenaline rush as a motive

The prosecution also charged the five former friends with commercial, gang-related theft, multiple counts of arson (some of which were attempted), and multiple counts of attempted extortion.

The defendants cited the adrenaline rush, the sense of validation within the group, and the desire for friendship and belonging as motives for the crimes. They called themselves the “Wolf Pack” in their WhatsApp chat.

For the three main defendants, the prosecution sought prison sentences ranging from eight to ten years. Their defense attorneys, however, requested significantly lighter sentences of one to four years in prison.