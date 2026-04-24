Armaments group Rheinmetall is overrun with applications (symbolic image) Keystone

The Düsseldorf-based arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is being inundated with job applications.

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In contrast to previous decades, in which the company had to struggle with a difficult image, last year alone 350,000 applications were received worldwide, 250,000 of them in Germany, said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at an event organized by the Hamburg Business Journalists' Club. People even rang his doorbell and said that they wanted to work at Rheinmetall. The Group currently has around 44,000 employees.

Rheinmetall boss expects 40 percent growth this year

Rheinmetall has recently grown by 30 to 50 percent per year. This year it is expected to be around 40 percent. The head of the Düsseldorf-based armaments group put the expected turnover at 14 to 15 billion euros. 65 percent of the goods would be exported - primarily to other NATO countries.

The company has around 11,500 German suppliers, around 4,500 of which come from the automotive industry. If Rheinmetall has grown to up to 70,000 employees by 2030 and around 210,000 more people are part of the supply chain, this would correspond to a third of the entire automotive industry, said Papperger.

The peak will only be passed between 2035 and 2040

He does not expect the sharp rise in sales and orders to slow down until between 2035 and 2040. Provided there is no military conflict in Germany, the peak will then be passed, said Papperger, who is also President of the Federal Association of the German Security and Defense Industry (BDSV). If the armaments projects are completed and deterrence works as planned, there will be overcapacity.

Then the governments will be called upon. "After all, we have no other customers." There are already talks with ministries about what it means to build up a war reserve "in years when we won't need all this any more". From Papperger's point of view, there should then be a so-called reserve charter like in the 1950s and 1960s when the Bundeswehr was being built up. In other words, the state would contribute to the fixed costs.

Production capacities significantly expanded

Rheinmetall has now increased its production capacities for military trucks from 600 to 4,500 per year, for medium-caliber ammunition from around 800,000 to more than 4 million rounds and for artillery from 70,000 to 1.1 million rounds. Germany now has more production capacity for conventional ammunition than the USA, said Papperger.

At the beginning of March, Rheinmetall completed the takeover of the naval company NVL, which included the Blohm+Voss shipyard. The seller was the Bremen shipyard group Lürssen. Papperger said that the entire workforce would be taken over and additional staff of around 500 people would be hired. "It's not as if we are now saying that we are buying a company and then we are hiring 2,000 people who previously produced gummy bears and then they have to build naval ships."