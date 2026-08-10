Due to its low water level, the Rhine is barely navigable for cargo ships at one point. However, this does not affect the supply of essential goods to Switzerland.

Due to the severe drought and low water levels, cargo ships on the Rhine are no longer operating at all or are operating only with greatly reduced cargo loads. (File photo)

The town of Kaub is located in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, just under 40 kilometers west of Mainz. At this location, the water level of the Rhine is currently so low that the river has effectively been split into two branches. A spokeswoman for the Swiss Rhine Ports (Port of Switzerland) confirmed this in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to the website of the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (BWL), many ships are no longer operating at all or are operating only with greatly reduced cargo. Transport capacity for imports is significantly limited. However, thanks to a shift to rail and road transport, Switzerland’s supply of essential goods such as petroleum products and food remains guaranteed.