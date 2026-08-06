Historically low water levels are hampering shipping on the Rhine. Business associations are warning of rising transportation costs and risks to the supply chain. Swift countermeasures are urgently needed.

Here's what it's all about Record lows: Water levels in the Rhine are at exceptionally low levels due to the ongoing drought.

Impact on the economy: Cargo ships can only be loaded to a limited extent, which increases transportation costs and jeopardizes the supply chain.

Call for Solutions: Business associations are pushing for infrastructure projects and long-term strategies for navigation on the Rhine. Summary created with

The Rhine is carrying less water than it has in decades—with noticeable consequences for shipping. Business associations are now sounding the alarm: Due to these historically low water levels, the cost of freight transport could rise dramatically. They are therefore calling for swift action to ensure long-term supply via the river.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the Basel Chamber of Commerce (HKBB) and the Swiss Association for Shipping and Port Management (SVS) called on the Central Commission for Navigation on the Rhine (ZKR) to develop rapid strategies. The goal is to secure the Rhine as a reliable transportation corridor and to ensure navigation even during future periods of low water.

Due to low water levels, ships could no longer be fully loaded. This would lead to higher transportation costs and jeopardize the security of supply, the statement continued. Among other things, the associations called for the expansion of infrastructure and the promotion of technical innovations.

According to federal hydrological data, the flow rate of the Rhine at Rheinfelden, Aargau, in August 2026 was 418 cubic meters per second, based on the monthly average to date. According to this data, the long-term average for August is 1,185 cubic meters.

At Kaub in Germany, a critical bottleneck, the water level reached a historic low of 17 centimeters on Wednesday, according to data from the German Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV).

ZKR refers to previous work

In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Central Commission for Navigation on the Rhine (ZKR) acknowledged the issue. It referred to previous efforts, such as an expert workshop on the topic held in January 2023.

At that time, four possible courses of action had already been identified. These included the use of digital tools for more reliable water level forecasts, as well as infrastructure measures. Other options relate to the ships themselves, such as building specialized vessels that could be deployed even when water levels are low. Another possibility is for shippers to adjust their logistics.