Water levels on the Rhine have reached a historic low in North Rhine-Westphalia. This morning, the water level at the Cologne gauge was measured at 68 centimeters.

ARCHIVE – A ship sails on the Rhine during low water levels. Water levels along the Rhine are currently very low. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa

That is one centimeter lower than the previous record low for this gauge, set on October 23, 2018, according to data from the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Authority. However, the water level is forecast to rise slightly again later today.

In Duisburg-Ruhort, the water level dropped back down to its previous all-time low of 153 centimeters for the first time. However, contrary to earlier expectations, it is no longer expected to fall below that level.