Ricola does not want to reverse the price increase in the USA due to US tariffs for the time being. Meanwhile, the reclaiming of overpaid customs duties has been initiated.

The herbal candy manufacturer Ricola has initiated the reclaim of paid customs duties in the USA. The company does not intend to reverse the increased prices in the USA for the time being (symbolic image).

The Basel-based herbal candy manufacturer has only passed on part of the additional customs costs to retailers, CEO Thomas Meier told the news agency AWP on Wednesday. "From that point of view, it is not our intention to cut back," said Meier when asked whether a price reduction would be an issue following the reduction in customs duties.

However, the company is keeping a close eye on how sales volumes are developing. If necessary, selective sales or price campaigns are conceivable. Ricola has increased its prices in the USA by around 10 percent.

The USA is one of the company's most important markets, accounting for almost 40 percent of sales. Consumers are aware of the additional costs that the company has had to bear as a result of the tariffs and it has been positively received that not all of these costs have been passed on.

Customs reclaims initiated

Nevertheless, the tariffs would have had a negative impact on business, which is why Ricola has filed reclaims with the US customs authorities - after the US Supreme Court declared some of the tariffs illegal.

"There are a lot of forms that we fill out with the US customs authorities. We've done all that," said Meier. Unlike other companies, Ricola has not filed a lawsuit. Meier did not provide any information on the amount of the clawback, but spoke of a "considerable amount".

Ricola continues to expect uncertainties with regard to future US business. According to the CEO, these are likely to persist beyond the Trump administration. Previous tariffs have largely remained in place even after Joe Biden took office.

Ricola will therefore examine future business models for the US market, taking existing tariff risks into account. This also applies to new products such as the Drink Cubes developed jointly with Waterdrop. Whether such products will one day be sold in the USA depends on the respective business case, said Meier.

The decisive factor is whether Ricola is competitive with local manufacturers and at what prices the products can be offered.

Ricola rehabilitates Swiss wells

Ricola also announced that the company will renovate one hundred village and drinking fountains throughout Switzerland by the time it celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2030. The campaign is due to start this year.

The initiative was presented as part of the launch of Ricola Drink Cubes in Switzerland. The sugar-free drink cubes with Alpine herbs and vitamins have already been launched in Austria and France and are now also coming to the Swiss market.