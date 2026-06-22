According to the findings of an internal audit by the Parliament’s administration, the right-wing European Parliament group “Patriots for Europe” (PfE) is alleged to have misused EU funds. The amount in question is approximately 277,000 euros from the second half of 2024.

This is evident from documents obtained by the German Press Agency (DPA). According to these documents, the PfE specifically violated regulations on donations and procurement procedures by, for example, providing funds to an association promoting futsal (indoor soccer) in Martinique or a quad bike club in Guadeloupe.

The PfE is dominated by France’s Rassemblement National (RN) and led by Marine Le Pen’s political protégé, Jordan Bardella. Bardella is considered a promising potential candidate in the French presidential election should Le Pen be barred from running due to a criminal conviction.

What happens next?

In the documents, the administration states that the PfE faction has already taken action and set aside a provision for the disputed expenditures in its 2025 financial report. This will enable the money to be repaid. In the next step, the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control must vote on a response. This could happen on Wednesday.

The violations were no accident, said Green MEP Daniel Freund, who is a member of the Committee on Budgetary Control. Repaying the money is not enough: the European Public Prosecutor’s Office should investigate and clarify exactly what happened to the funds. Effective sanctions must be imposed on those responsible. “This culture of fraud must come to an end,” said Freund. The EPP Group did not initially comment on the identified violations. In addition to the RN, its members include Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party and the Austrian FPÖ.

With 85 members, the EPP is currently the third-largest political group in the European Parliament. Some of these parties were previously represented in the now-dissolved right-wing nationalist ID Group. That group, too, faces allegations of irregularities in the handling of EU funds: the European Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating possible misuse of EU funds during the previous legislative term. According to an audit report by the Parliament’s administration, the amount in question is approximately 4.3 million euros. Among those responsible for expenditures is the secretary-general of a political group. The former secretary-general of the ID group, Philip Claeys, now holds the same position within the PfE group.

Errors in Contract Awarding

According to the documents, the PfE’s total expenditures during that period amounted to approximately two million euros. A large portion of the disputed expenditures—just under 197,300 euros—stems from three flawed tendering procedures conducted by the French delegation within the political group. The contracts were awarded to five companies with financial, political, or personal ties to the RN.

According to the documents, approximately 54,600 euros, which were recorded as donations, went to organizations that did not meet the criteria for funding by political groups in the European Parliament in this case: an organization promoting Flemish student traditions, an association promoting futsal (indoor soccer) in Martinique, and an association dedicated to quad biking in Guadeloupe. The organizations were said to have no connection to the PfE’s political activities or advocacy work regarding EU policy.