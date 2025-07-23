"Nius" is the online portal of right-wing headlines with exclamation marks. Image: blue News

The right-wing conservative portal "Nius" run by former "Bild" boss Julian Reichelt has fallen victim to a hacker attack. Data from thousands of users was published - including from Switzerland.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The right-wing conservative portal "Nius" run by former "Bild" boss Julian Reichelt has been the target of a hacker attack.

Around 5700 user data was published, including data from Swiss supporters.

Those affected show varying degrees of dismay: some see no problem, others are worried about the political consequences. Show more

The controversial online portal "Nius" - run by former "Bild" editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt - has been the target of a serious hacker attack. Not only were all articles on the website manipulated, but the personal data of around 5700 users was also made public. This was reported by "T-Online" and "Heise.de", among others.

The incident came to light at the weekend: The attackers replaced all the headlines on the "Nius" page with a single link - this led directly to a file containing sensitive information. It contained: Names, e-mail addresses, home addresses - in some cases even partial bank account and credit card details.

The last four credit card digits, together with the first and last name and the expiration date, are enough to build trust with potential victims. blue News

Particularly sensitive: The file contained the last four digits of several people's credit cards, their full name and the expiration date. Such data is sufficient to gain trust - ideal for fraudulent phishing attacks.

Swiss also affected

blue News was able to view the leaked data. Around 60 email addresses originate from Switzerland. The authenticity of individual data records was checked - some of them could be verified.

Many of those affected are alarmed. In addition to data protection concerns, there are also political worries. One reader from eastern Switzerland, who is on the list, writes: "Now the data is with Antifa - bravo."

Werner Frei from the canton of Zurich says: "I was initially skeptical when I heard about the hack. We've often heard of alleged attacks that later turned out to be fictitious. Nevertheless, I immediately blocked my access - now it turns out that something really did happen." Frei criticizes the handling of user data by "Nius" as "unforgivable".

A customer from Bern immediately blocked his credit card following an inquiry from blue News.

"It's not the end of the world for me"

Not everyone is panicking. A regular "Nius" viewer explains: "I watch the reports on YouTube because I'm worried about the understanding of democracy in Germany. The public broadcasters often seem like government spokespeople." In April, he donated 20 euros - but did not take out a subscription. He is only moderately concerned that his address has now been published. He was positively surprised by Julian Reichelt's reaction: "Other companies keep quiet about such incidents. Here we received a direct notification."

Another supporter from Switzerland who made a one-off transfer of 10 euros - without a credit card - was also informed by email. "I don't think this will have any major consequences for me. Nevertheless, I will delete my account. Unfortunately, things like this happen on the internet all the time."

Project with a political mission

IT experts warn that even if no full credit card numbers or passwords have been published, such data theft is anything but harmless. The stolen information could be used specifically for phishing attacks. Particularly explosive: if it is known what political content someone consumes, targeted fraud attempts can be tailored even better.

"Nius" sees itself as a counter-model to established media - the portal is particularly popular in conservative and right-wing populist circles. The project is financed by entrepreneur Frank Gotthardt, among others, who has donated large sums to the CDU and FDP in the past.

According to "T-Online", Reichelt is pursuing a clear goal with "Nius": he wants to move German politics to the right.

Video from the department