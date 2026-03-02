Rembrandt The painting "The Vision of Zechariah in the Temple" (1633) by Rembrandt stands on an easel in the Rijksmuseum. Image: -/Rijksmuseum/dpa Researchers at the Amsterdam Rijksmuseum have clearly attributed the painting to the Dutch master. Image: Annette Birschel/dpa The painting is privately owned. However, the owners have now made it available to the museum on permanent loan. Image: -/Rijksmuseum/dpa Rembrandt The painting "The Vision of Zechariah in the Temple" (1633) by Rembrandt stands on an easel in the Rijksmuseum. Image: -/Rijksmuseum/dpa Researchers at the Amsterdam Rijksmuseum have clearly attributed the painting to the Dutch master. Image: Annette Birschel/dpa The painting is privately owned. However, the owners have now made it available to the museum on permanent loan. Image: -/Rijksmuseum/dpa

Researchers at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam have clearly attributed a new painting to the Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669). The painting "The Vision of Zechariah in the Temple" (1633) was painted by Rembrandt, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam announced.

Rembrandt's previously unknown work "Vision of Zechariah in the Temple" from 1633 has been discovered in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

For decades it was thought that the painting was not a genuine Rembrandt.

Now that it has been examined using the latest techniques, it is clear: "It is undoubtedly a genuine Rembrandt". Show more

For decades, it was thought that the painting was not a genuine Rembrandt. "After that, it had actually disappeared from the radar," said museum director Taco Dibbits. The owners then discovered Rembrandt's signature and asked the museum to examine it in 2023.

For two years, it was examined in the museum's studios using the latest techniques and compared with other works by the painter. "It is undoubtedly a genuine Rembrandt," said Dibbits.

Value many times higher

The painting is privately owned. However, the owners are making it available to the museum on permanent loan. It will be on display to the public from Wednesday. The Rijksmuseum already owns the largest collection of Rembrandts, with the absolute top piece: "The Night Watch".

Until now, it was thought that the painting only came from Rembrandt's workshop. These paintings are worth considerably less than genuine Rembrandts. But now the value of the painting has increased many times over.

Works by Rembrandt achieve top prices: most recently, a drawing by him was auctioned in February for the record price of 12.7 million euros (around 11.6 million Swiss francs). Three years ago, the Amsterdam Museum bought a painting for 175 million euros (around 160 million francs).

Richly decorated robe

The painting depicts the biblical story of the high priest Zechariah. He is told of the birth of a son, John the Baptist. Rembrandt shows the priest's richly decorated robe with golden ornaments. The surprised expression on his face shows Zechariah's disbelief. "It is a wonderful example of Rembrandt's unique way of depicting stories," said the museum director.