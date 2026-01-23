In an internal memo, Ringier Medien Schweiz denies media reports that the “SonntagsBlick” is being discontinued. However, the publisher is considering distributing the newspaper as early as Saturday.

The online portal Republik announced on Wednesday that the “SonntagsBlick” would be discontinued at the end of the year. In an internal memo obtained by the Keystone-SDA news agency, Ringier Media Switzerland states that “SonntagsBlick” will continue to be published on weekends as before as an “independent, strong journalistic product.”

However, Sunday as the day of publication is apparently up for debate. Internally, there is discussion about whether the newspaper will be delivered to mailboxes or sold at newsstands on Saturday or Sunday in the future. Depending on the day of delivery, a name change is also being discussed.

The starting point, it is said, is the overall framework for sales. Nothing has been decided as of yet.

According to the Republik report, discontinuing Sunday delivery could have an impact on the other two Sunday newspapers in German-speaking Switzerland. Until now, the “Sonntagszeitung” and the “NZZ am Sonntag” have shared the costs of morning delivery with the “SonntagsBlick.”