An ice-cold treat: a tiger finds meat in ice cream at Rio de Janeiro Zoo quite refreshing. KEYSTONE

The sweltering heat is hard on them: So the Rio de Janeiro Zoo keeps its inhabitants happy with ice-cold treats. The flavors are unique.

dpa

The most important facts at a glance Rio de Janeiro is currently experiencing temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

To prevent the animals at the zoo from suffering, the staff have to cool them down.

Ice-cold treats provide refreshment, even if the flavors might take some getting used to for humans. Show more

Temperatures in Brazil have risen to more than 40 degrees Celsius in recent days. Locals are jumping into the sea to cool off or buying ice cream from street vendors.

But what can the animals at the zoo do? Wolves, cows, bears, monkeys and a black jaguar at Rio de Janeiro's BioParque zoo simply munched on frozen favorites on Wednesday.

The zoo staff know what the animals prefer. "For carnivores, the favorite flavor is blood," said biologist Letícia Feitosa. Herbivores are given frozen snacks with fruit or vegetable flavors.

Meat and freshness

University professor Erminda da Conceição Guerreiro Couto said during a visit to the zoo that the ice cream specialties for animals should prevent the high temperatures from affecting their bodies too much. The heat makes them tired.

"They are less stimulated. They tend to be very calm," said Guerreiro Couto. "When (the treat) melts, they lick it off. In addition to the meat, they have the freshness."

There are other ways to cool off: at water tanks and with air conditioners And the five-year-old jaguar Poty even did a few laps in the pool.