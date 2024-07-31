The British town of Southport is mourning the loss of three children after a fatal knife attack. Others are seriously injured. After a vigil for the victims, there are new attacks - from right-wing forces.

In the serious riots by right-wing extremists following the fatal knife attack in Southport, 39 police officers were injured.

27 of them had to be treated in hospital.

According to the police, the officers suffered broken bones, cuts, probably a broken nose and concussion.

According to the police, the rioters were mainly members of a right-wing extremist group who were not from the area. Show more

In the serious riots by right-wing extremists following the fatal knife attack in Southport, 39 police officers were injured. 27 of them had to be treated in hospital, according to the regional emergency services on X. According to the police, the officers suffered broken bones, cuts, probably a broken nose and concussion, among other injuries. Due to the unrest on Tuesday evening, the police in the city area were given extended powers to search people for 24 hours.

Update on Southport protest disturbance:

NWAS stood down from major incident at 01:25 on Wednesday 31 July.



We treated 39 patients in total, all of which were police officers. 27 were taken to hospital and 12 were treated and discharged at scene. (1/2) — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) July 31, 2024

After a vigil for the victims of the knife attack, the attackers threw bricks at officers and the local mosque and looted a store, police said. They also reportedly set fire to cars and garbage cans. According to the police, the rioters were mainly members of a right-wing extremist group who were not from the area.

Rioting by right-wing extremists after the fatal knife attack in Southport, England. (July 30, 2024) Image: Keystone/Richard McCarthy/PA via AP

"This is no way to treat a community, certainly not a community that is still suffering from the events of Monday," said Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss.

Three girls dead, eight injured

Three girls aged six, seven and nine were killed in a knife attack in Southport on Monday. Eight other children and two adults were injured, some of them seriously. A 17-year-old is suspected of the crime. The motive is unclear. The police do not believe it was an act of terrorism.

According to the police, false reports and rumors about the suspected perpetrator's background are behind the riots. The suspected teenager was born to Rwandan parents in the Welsh capital Cardiff and has lived in the area for more than ten years, according to police.

Riots after bloodshed in England - 39 police officers injured - Gallery After a vigil, right-wing extremists first attacked a mosque. (July 30, 2024) Image: Keystone/Richard McCarthy/PA via AP A police car goes up in flames. Image: Keystone/Richard McCarthy/PA via AP People in Southport commemorate the victims. (July 30, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Adam Vaughan

