In Italy, the death of an immigrant during a police operation has sparked protests, some of which turned violent. In most cities, the demonstrations were peaceful.

Following a peaceful rally organized by the mayor of Bologna and the family of Abderrahim Fakir—a 43-year-old Italian of Moroccan descent who died during a police arrest—clashes broke out between demonstrators and the police. Photo: Leonardo Garavaglia/JNA via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

In Bologna, where the 42-year-old Moroccan man had died on Sunday, at least eleven people were injured Monday evening during clashes between police and demonstrators.

In Rome, the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the death would be thoroughly investigated. Interior Minister Matteo Pantedosi called it a “great tragedy.” At the same time, he emphasized: “Anyone who rushes to condemn the police has no trust in either the police or the justice system.” The family of the deceased demanded a full investigation and, at the same time, condemned the riots.

Comparisons with the death of George Floyd in the U.S.

The death of Abderradim Fakir, a Moroccan who had lived in Italy for more than 30 years, has been dominating the headlines in Italy since Sunday. At the demonstrations, chants such as “Truth and Justice” were heard repeatedly. There was talk of excessive police violence, even allegations of state-sanctioned murder. Many in Italy are drawing comparisons to the case of George Floyd, an African American man who died during a police encounter in the U.S. in May 2020.

The Moroccan man died on Sunday on a street in Bologna. A video shows him being pinned to the ground by two police officers. His hands are handcuffed behind his back. He repeatedly cries out, “Help! Enough, enough!” However, the officers do not let go of him until several minutes later, by which time he is no longer moving. An emergency medical technician then pronounced him dead.

Preliminary investigations against the police officers and paramedics involved

Investigators hope the autopsy will shed light on the case. In addition, the body camera of one of the two officers involved has been turned over to the district attorney’s office. They also have in their possession the video that a neighbor recorded of the scene. The police were called to the scene around noon on Sunday because the man was reportedly acting aggressively. A police union reported that he was known to the police for various offenses.

Preliminary investigations into negligent homicide are now underway against the two police officers—as well as against four paramedics who, according to the video, initially only observed the scene. A provision in Italy’s new security law applies to the officers: Unlike ordinary suspects, they were not entered directly into an investigative registry but rather into a separate preliminary registry.

Molotov cocktails and tear gas

This preliminary registry was created primarily for cases in which police officers or other public officials use force in the course of their duties and, at first glance, there appears to be a justifiable reason for doing so. Only if it later becomes apparent that this justifiable reason does not hold up is a formal investigation initiated. The decision on this rests with the public prosecutor’s office.

Critics see this as giving an advantage to police officers who use excessive force. The regulation was also criticized at the rallies. In Bologna on Monday evening, several thousand people gathered for a peaceful protest. However, this was followed by clashes between a small group and the police. Some demonstrators threw bottles and Molotov cocktails at the police. The police deployed water cannons and tear gas. At least one car went up in flames.

Mayor Condemns Riots

According to emergency services, six police officers and five protesters were injured, two of whom had to be taken to the hospital. Bologna’s left-wing mayor, Matteo Lepore, condemned the riots. At the same time, in the daily newspaper *La Repubblica*, he accused the government in Rome of failing to respond appropriately. “I hear a deafening silence,” Lepore said.

Prime Minister Meloni did not comment on the immigrant's death during the first two days. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini stated that he always stands with the police.