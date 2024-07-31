Right-wing riots after knife attack also in London - Gallery There are scuffles between ultra-nationalists and police officers. Image: dpa Arrests are made. Image: dpa A police car went up in flames. Image: dpa After a vigil, a mosque was attacked. Image: dpa Numerous people peacefully commemorated the victims at a vigil. Image: dpa Residents and emergency services worked together to clear up the damage from the night. Image: dpa The riot was triggered by fake news. Image: dpa Right-wing riots after knife attack also in London - Gallery There are scuffles between ultra-nationalists and police officers. Image: dpa Arrests are made. Image: dpa A police car went up in flames. Image: dpa After a vigil, a mosque was attacked. Image: dpa Numerous people peacefully commemorated the victims at a vigil. Image: dpa Residents and emergency services worked together to clear up the damage from the night. Image: dpa The riot was triggered by fake news. Image: dpa

Three girls are stabbed to death in Southport in the UK. Right-wing extremists riot there after a vigil. Today, the situation in the city is calm. But the situation in London is escalating.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Violent clashes have broken out between rioters and police following the fatal knife attack on children at a Taylor Swift dance class.

On Tuesday, nationalists rioted in the seaside town of Southport, now near the seat of government, Downing Street in London.

Right-wing extremists accuse the authorities of covering up the truth about the origins of the alleged perpetrator of the Southport attack. Show more

Following the fatal knife attack in South port, a protest by British ultra-nationalists near the seat of government, Downing Street, has escalated. TV footage showed scuffles between right-wingers and the police. According to media reports, rioters threw bottles and cans as well as fireworks against the fence to Downing Street. At least one man was arrested.

The protest was held under the slogan "Enough is enough". Participants chanted "Rule Britannia" and demanded that the entry of irregular migrants be stopped.

Conspiracy theories are doing the rounds

Right-wing extremists accuse the authorities of covering up the truth about the origin of the alleged perpetrator of the Southport attack. Fake news reports had spread the rumor that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker who had entered the country irregularly. According to the police, however, a 17-year-old who was born in Great Britain is suspected of murder. He is said to have stabbed three girls to death on Monday and injured eight other children and two adults, some of them seriously.

In Southport, north of Liverpool, around 200 to 300 right-wing extremists rioted and attacked the police after a peaceful vigil on Tuesday evening. In the process, 53 officers were injured, 8 of them seriously.

dpa