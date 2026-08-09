The Crémant harvest has been underway in Burgundy, France, since Saturday. Due to the heat waves, a new record has been set, which is why the harvest is starting earlier than in previous years.

While the harvest for “Crémant” sparkling wine in Burgundy begins earlier, French winemakers are expecting a delayed harvest for red and white wines. The drought and heat have taken quite a toll on the vines in the French wine region. (File photo)

“Records are being broken,” reports winemaker Marc Sangoy. And they’re falling fast: “While the last record was set as recently as 2022—on August 13—this year we’re already starting production of our crémants on August 8,” explained the president of the Cave de Lugny in the Saône-et-Loire department.

After the sparkling wine grapes are harvested, the grapes for the “still” — non-sparkling — wines will be picked. According to Sangoy’s estimates, the grape harvest will begin at the end of next week.

For red and white wines, the Burgundy Winegrowers’ Association, the Confédération des appellations et des vignerons de Bourgogne (CAVB), had originally expected the harvest to begin before August 15. However, President Thiébault Huber now anticipates a later date, around August 25. This is because, as Huber explained, “the drought and heat wave have stunted the growth of the vines and slowed the ripening of the grapes.” This means the historic record for the red wine harvest set in 1556 is unlikely to be broken.

Small clusters, low yields

The grape harvest also began in other parts of France. Historically, the grape harvest began early in other parts of France as well. According to climate historian Thomas Labbé, “Everything has accelerated since 1988.”