Christopher Merchant from the University of Reading in England compares the rise in sea surface temperatures to filling a bathtub: 40 years ago, the tap with the hot water was only slightly open, now it is much more open. (archive image) Keystone

According to a study, sea surface temperatures are rising faster and faster. While the increase from 1985 to 1989 was 0.06 degrees Celsius per decade, it was already 0.27 degrees from 2019 to 2023 - more than four times as much.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Until now, a linear increase in this warming was often assumed. However, the study published in the journal "Environmental Research Letters" by Christopher Merchant's group at the University of Reading in England indicates that the temperature rise is accelerating significantly.

From April 2023 to July 2024, global average sea surface temperatures were higher than ever before. This was also due to the intense occurrence of the El Niño climate phenomenon.

Between the two strong El Niño events of 2015/2016 and 2023/2024, the peak values of the average sea surface temperature rose by 0.22 degrees, according to the researchers. According to the researchers, almost half of this (44 percent) is due to man-made climate change.