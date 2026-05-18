Daniel Bossard, CEO of Bossard Holding, believes his company is currently only indirectly affected by the war in Iran. (archive picture) Keystone

Bossard has so far only felt the indirect effects of the war in the Middle East. Despite higher freight costs and continuing uncertainty, CEO Daniel Bossard is confident of sales growth in the first half of the year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bossard has so far felt the effects of the Middle East war primarily through higher freight and energy costs.

CEO Daniel Bossard nevertheless expects sales growth in the first half of the year.

Business with armaments, data centers and e-mobility is currently going particularly well. Show more

The fastening technology specialist Bossard has hardly noticed any direct effects from the war in the Middle East. However, it is feeling the effects of rising inflation, particularly in terms of freight costs. CEO Daniel Bossard is confident that sales will increase in the first half of the year.

When asked whether the second quarter was more difficult than the first because of Iran, Bossard said in an interview with the business news agency AWP: "No, it hasn't become more difficult. What we are seeing, however, is rising inflation. Freight costs are rising, as are energy prices and raw materials."

Freight costs in particular are having a major impact. However, customers are generally understanding of price increases. "We are feeling the effects more indirectly," he added, referring to the overall situation.

Customs reclaims to the USA are not an issue for the company. "We mainly pay import duties for steel and aluminum in the USA. We are not subject to reciprocal tariffs and only those can be reclaimed," explained the company boss. Bossard also imports plastics into the USA, but in very small quantities, which is why the effort involved in reclaiming them would hardly be worthwhile.

Positive trend from Q1 continues in April

He is satisfied with the current course of business. The positive trend from the first quarter continued in April. "The big question mark, however, is the near future. Have companies ordered more in anticipation of delivery problems and thus stocked up?"

The uncertainty is still there, said Bossard. Nevertheless, he ventured a forecast: "I would be very surprised if it were not enough for sales growth in local currencies in the first half of the year."

The defence industry, rail vehicle construction and data centers are currently doing well. Electrical components, especially for electric vehicles in China, are also in high demand, as are components for the aviation industry. However, the situation is difficult in the traditional machinery industry. "Many suppliers for the German automotive industry are currently struggling."