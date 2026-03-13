Hunziker Logistics AG is feeling the effects of the Iran conflict directly. Picture: Hunziker Logistics

The war in the Middle East is also having an impact on the Swiss economy. Rising oil prices are making diesel and petrol more expensive - and putting small to medium-sized transport companies in particular under pressure.

The SME Hunziker Logistics AG is clearly feeling the effects of the higher diesel prices.

Efficient route planning and economical driving should limit the costs.

Large companies such as Migros and SBB are not yet seeing any direct effects, but are monitoring the situation closely due to the possibility of rising transport and raw material costs. Show more

The ongoing war in the Middle East is affecting the global economy and therefore also Switzerland: the price of oil is rising, markets are fluctuating and security in many countries is on the brink.

In Switzerland, the war is particularly noticeable in our wallets. Drivers are paying more for petrol and diesel. But it's not just private road users who are feeling the effects of the rise in prices. Transport companies are feeling the effects in particular and are having to pay more. They transport goods from A to B every day and therefore have to refuel frequently. How strongly are transport companies feeling the effects and what does this mean for them? blue News asks the logistics company Hunziker Logistics AG. Robin Holliger, Head of Transport and Logistics and member of the Executive Board, says: "Our company is feeling the effects of the price increase very keenly. Rising fuel prices are having a major impact on the transport industry, as diesel is one of the most important cost factors in day-to-day operations."

He continues: "Our trucks travel many kilometers every day, which is why even small increases in fuel prices lead to significantly higher overall costs."

The tank in the Hunziker Logistics AG trucks has a capacity of 500 liters. Before the conflict, a liter of diesel cost CHF 1.90 on average. Now prices have risen by an average of 20 to 30 centimes. If you do the math, the average additional cost per tank load is 150 francs.

Hunziker Logistics AG owns 16 vehicles and makes at least 12 journeys a day. Holliger says: "Our company has around 14 trucks on the road every day. Each of these trucks covers an average of around 350 kilometers per day. A truck consumes around 28 liters per 100 kilometers. Extrapolated, a truck therefore consumes around 100 liters per day, or a fifth of a tank. The exact number of journeys can vary depending on orders and transport routes."

Customers are charged a fuel surcharge

But who pays the higher costs? Holliger says: "To compensate for the rising fuel prices, we charge our customers a so-called fuel surcharge." This surcharge is not set arbitrarily, but is based on the specifications of the Swiss Commercial Vehicle Association (ASTAG). Holliger explains: "ASTAG publishes standard values that transport companies can use to calculate the fuel surcharge." This ensures that the costs are passed on fairly and transparently. However, the logistics company still has to bear some of the additional costs.

However, Holliger sees alternatives for maneuvering around the higher fuel costs. The company is taking the following measures: on the one hand, it regularly compares the prices of different fuel suppliers in order to buy as cheaply as possible. "On the other hand, route planning plays an important role, just as it does under normal circumstances. Our scheduling department plans the transports as efficiently as possible to avoid unnecessary journeys," he says. He continues: "The drivers also always contribute to this by driving as economically as possible and choosing optimal routes." These measures can reduce fuel consumption and thus save costs.

Migros and SBB are not yet feeling the effects

What is the situation with the large logistics companies? blue News asked Migros. When asked, the head of the media office, Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir, says that global developments are causing the price of oil to rise sharply, which could have an indirect impact on transportation and production costs at Migros. Migros is continuing to monitor the situation.

blue News also enquires with SBB. When asked, a spokeswoman said: "As our rail network is practically only powered by electricity, the rising oil price does not affect us." In addition, a large proportion of the electricity is produced by SBB itself. This means that no electricity has to be purchased from other providers or even from abroad.