Rising rents are a massive burden for many households in Switzerland. The situation on the housing market has generally become difficult. (symbolic image) Keystone

According to a survey by the Tenants' Association, many tenants in Switzerland spend over 30 percent of their income on rent - the burden is increasing nationwide.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the MVS survey, many tenants in Switzerland spend over 30 percent of their income on rent, which poses a risk of poverty

The situation is tense across the country, especially in Geneva and Ticino.

Many tenants report problems with landlords and fear evictions due to renovations. Show more

Rising rents are placing a heavy burden on many households in Switzerland. According to the Swiss Tenants' Association (MVS), the situation on the housing market is now tense in urban and rural areas and in all language regions.

Almost 40 percent of the 34,441 respondents to a housing survey conducted by the Swiss Tenants' Association stated that they spend more than 30 percent of their household income on rent. This is more than the umbrella organization Budgetberatung Schweiz recommends and means a risk of poverty for many, the MVS announced on Tuesday.

Around one in twenty people even pay more than half of their household income on housing costs. According to the MVS, this tense situation now applies throughout Switzerland.

Around 70 percent of those surveyed also reported problems with their landlord. However, most tenants would not defend themselves for fear of a strained relationship, according to the MVS.

Fear of the next notice to quit

Three quarters of those surveyed are not currently looking for an apartment. However, more than two thirds found their last apartment search difficult. The differences between language regions, area types and cantons are small. According to the respondents, the cantons of Geneva and Ticino are the most difficult to find accommodation in.

Just under a quarter of those surveyed stated that they were afraid of being given notice by their landlord within the next two years. The most frequently cited reason was the renovation of the property.

Only a third of respondents stated that they had no problems with the landlord. Problems with repairs and maintenance as well as defects in the rental property were mentioned most frequently.

The survey commissioned by the MVS was conducted by the Sotomo opinion research institute between January 21 and March 3.