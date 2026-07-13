Now even the mountains are sweating: The weather stations at the Jungfraujoch (VS), the Säntis (AI), the Great St. Bernard Pass (VS), and the Grimsel Pass (BE) recorded new daily temperature records on Monday.

Now the temperature records are reaching the mountains as well: At 16.3 degrees, the weather station on Säntis AI recorded its highest temperature since 1949. (File photo)

At the Jungfraujoch in the canton of Valais, at 3,571 meters above sea level, the temperature rose to 8.0 degrees, as MeteoSwiss reported on its website on Monday. The previous record of 7.8 degrees was set in 2009.

Previous records were also broken on the Säntis AI (2,501 meters) and at the Col du Grand St-Bernard VS (2,472 meters). The weather station on Säntis recorded 16.3 degrees, surpassing the 1949 record (16.2 degrees).

At the Great St. Bernard Pass, the temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees, breaking the previous record set in 1869 (17.1 degrees). At Grimsel Hospiz in Bern (1,980 meters), the temperature reached 20 degrees—1.7 degrees higher than the previous record set in 2009.

Warning: Risk of wildfire!

Payerne, VD, set a new record with 32.2 degrees. Other high temperatures for July 13 were recorded in Altdorf, UR (29.5 degrees), Elm, GL (26.6 degrees), Davos, GR (25.8 degrees), La Chaux-de-Fonds, NE (28.0 degrees), Meiringen, BE (29.5 degrees), and St. Gallen (27.3 degrees).

There is currently a high risk of wildfires in many parts of Switzerland. In the cantons of Graubünden and Valais, the risk level is at its highest in some areas. Fire bans are in effect in all cantons.