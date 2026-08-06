Although the risk of a bubble in the Swiss real estate market rose again in the second quarter of 2026, the so-called UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index continues to indicate only a “moderate” risk of a bubble, according to the major bank.

The risk of a bubble in the Swiss real estate market rose again in the second quarter of 2026. (Stock photo)

Specifically, the index rose from 0.62 to its current level of 0.72 points in the second quarter, as UBS announced on Thursday. The index has thus risen continuously since the end of 2024. However, the risk zone does not begin until the index reaches one point; a real estate bubble is considered to exist once the index reaches two points.

According to the report, home prices in the second quarter of 2026 were 3.6 percent higher than the previous year’s level. This indicates that momentum in the homebuying market has “accelerated slightly.” The upward trend also continued in the rental market, with asking rents rising 2.4 percent compared to the previous year. Existing rents increased by 1.1 percent.

Looking ahead, UBS experts expect demand for residential property to remain “robust” in the coming quarters. Nominal price growth of 3.5 to 4.0 percent is projected for 2026 as a whole.