Electric scooters are more dangerous than previously thought. A new study shows that people who fall off them risk serious head and abdominal injuries—and this happens much more often than when riding a bicycle or motorcycle.

More and more people are zipping through Swiss cities on e-scooters. (File photo)

"E-scooter accidents exhibit a distinct injury profile," researchers write in a study published Thursday in the journal *Scientific Reports*. They analyzed data from more than 15,000 e-scooter, bicycle, and motorcycle riders with moderate to severe injuries in England and Wales.

The result: E-scooter riders are particularly likely to suffer head injuries. Their risk of severe traumatic brain injury is 3.45 times higher than that of motorcyclists and 1.74 times higher than that of cyclists. Organ damage is also more common following e-scooter accidents.

The authors cited the low helmet-wearing rate as a major reason. In addition, they noted that the vehicle's design, with its high center of gravity, contributes to the risk.