According to a new study, falling vaccination rates are jeopardizing measles protection in the USA: according to the researchers, millions of infections are possible - and a return of diseases long thought to have been defeated.

In the USA, falling vaccination rates among children could lead to diseases such as measles becoming more common again and persisting in the population. This would increase the risk of severe outbreaks - even in regions where measles has so far been largely under control. This is the conclusion of a new study by researchers from the Stanford Medicine Institute and other universities, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The research team used a computer model to simulate how measles, rubella, polio (polio) and diphtheria would spread under different vaccination conditions. To do this, they took into account data on population trends, existing immunity in the population and the risk of infectious diseases being introduced. The current vaccination rates are based on figures from the period 2004 to 2023.

Consequences of further declining vaccination rates would be fatal

Even at current vaccination levels, the researchers expect that measles could become a regular occurrence again in the next 20 years - with around 850,000 cases, 170,000 hospital admissions and 2,500 deaths in 25 years. "If vaccination rates were to fall by just ten percent today, measles cases would rise to 11.1 million in the next 25 years," predicts Mathew Kiang, lead author of the study.

If vaccination rates continue to fall over a longer period of time, measles and other diseases thought to have been eradicated in the USA - such as rubella and polio - could re-emerge. "If vaccination rates were halved, 51.2 million cases of measles, 9.9 million cases of rubella, 4.3 million cases of polio and 200 cases of diphtheria could be expected within 25 years. This would lead to 10.3 million hospitalizations and 159,200 deaths," warns Kiang.

At the same time, the lead author of the study Nathan Lo also emphasizes: "A five percent increase in vaccination rates could already prevent measles from circulating permanently again." The problem is that the number of routine vaccinations has decreased since the coronavirus pandemic at the latest, but even before that. Lo describes: "People look around and say: 'We don't see these diseases. Why should we get vaccinated against them?" There is a general vaccination fatigue as well as "mistrust and misinformation about the efficacy and safety of vaccines".

Two dead unvaccinated children from measles in Texas

The issue of measles recently caused public debate again in the USA because two children in Texas recently died of measles for the first time in ten years - they had not been vaccinated. There have also been several hundred infections nationwide, most of them in Texas. Most of those affected had not been vaccinated.

In view of this development, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services appointed by US President Donald Trump, called vaccination the most effective method of preventing the spread of measles. However, he had initially referred to vitamin A and cod liver oil as a cure in interviews in the face of the measles epidemic. In earlier years, he had also expressed doubts about the usefulness of vaccinations. This was another reason why there was considerable criticism of his appointment as Minister of Health.

Deaths in Europe too

The EU health authority ECDC registered ten deaths related to measles in 2024, nine of them in Romania and one in Ireland. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 107,000 such deaths worldwide in 2023, most of them in unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of five.

Measles is not a harmless childhood disease

Measles is transmitted from person to person by droplets, for example when coughing, sneezing or speaking. Almost any contact leads to infection if someone is not vaccinated. Only a double vaccination offers reliable protection. Infected people are already contagious five days before the typical red rash appears. Flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, cough and cold are followed days later by the rash.

Measles weakens the immune system. This can result in bronchitis, inflammation of the middle ear or lungs and, in rare cases, inflammation of the brain. Up to 20 percent of those affected die as a result. In almost a third of cases, severe consequential damage such as mental disability or paralysis remains. There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles.