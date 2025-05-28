According to consumer advocates, dietary supplements are not scrutinized critically enough. (archive image) Keystone

According to consumer protection experts, consumers rarely scrutinize the use of dietary supplements. According to a study published in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", many wrongly assume that they are safe and well researched.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In advertising, especially in online networks, these products are sometimes advertised with unapproved health claims, warned Jochen Geilenkirchen, head of the food team at the German Federation of Consumer Organizations (vzbv). According to him, consumers often lack awareness of the risks of food supplements. The effectiveness of the products is also often misjudged.

According to the vzbz study, 21 percent of consumers believe that food supplements are part of a healthy diet. Almost half of consumers also wrongly assume that the products are tested for health safety before they are sold. 41 percent of respondents also expect that maximum levels for the ingredients in food supplements are legally prescribed - although this is not the case according to the consumer advocates.

The consumer advocates criticize the fact that food supplements are perceived by many consumers as a kind of natural medicine, although they are legally considered foodstuffs and do not undergo strict approval tests. It is the task of politicians to strengthen food monitoring in order to protect consumers from false advertising claims. The German government must advocate an approval procedure at EU level, the consumer advocates demand.