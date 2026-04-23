The German family business Ritter Sport is planning to cut jobs for the first time in the company's history. (archive picture) Keystone

After making a loss last year, the German chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport is cutting jobs. Job cuts are planned in Stuttgart.

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A spokesperson for the family-run company told the German Press Agency that one in ten jobs at the headquarters in Waldenbuch near Stuttgart in Swabia is to be cut. This is the first job reduction in the company's more than 110-year history. The "Lebensmittelzeitung" had previously reported this.

The spokesperson cited the sharp rise in raw material prices, especially for cocoa, as the reason. However, the prices for energy and packaging have also had a negative impact on business recently.

There has also been a noticeable reluctance to buy. The reduction is to be carried out in a socially responsible manner. However, redundancies for operational reasons cannot be ruled out.

Ritter Sport had already announced its intention to simplify its cost structures. Around 1900 people worked for the manufacturer worldwide.

In Waldenbuch, there were around 1000 people, of which just over 600 were in administration, according to the spokesperson. Accordingly, around 70 jobs in administration are to be cut.