  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Probe delivers spectacular images Riverbeds and canyons - we've never seen Mars like this before

Adrian Kammer

18.10.2025

The European Space Agency ESA publishes a virtual flight over the Mars region Xanthe Terra and provides spectacular new insights.

18.10.2025, 22:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The ESA has published new high-resolution 3D images of Mars.
  • The images show a flight over impressive landscapes from river beds to canyons and huge craters.
  • Mars Express has been providing data for science for 20 years, making it ESA's oldest mission.
Show more

The European Space Agency ESA has released a new video showing a virtual flight over the surface of Mars. The images were taken by the Mars Express space probe, which has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2003 and is still providing data for research.

The images show huge craters, the almost 4000-kilometer-long Valles Marineris canyon system and layers of ice on the polar ice caps. The images are made possible by the High Resolution Stereo Camera, which photographs the same region from nine different angles and creates detailed 3D models.

ESA's oldest mission

Mars Express is ESA's oldest active mission. Among other things, it has found evidence of frozen water beneath the surface and is helping to better understand the development and atmosphere of the planet.

With every lap around Mars, the Mars Express probe gains new insights into our neighbor - a planet that is not so alien to Earth.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Stone from the Jezero Crater. Sample from Mars could show signs of past life

Stone from the Jezero CraterSample from Mars could show signs of past life

Space travel. ESA has opened its first Swiss site in Villigen AG

Space travelESA has opened its first Swiss site in Villigen AG

Researchers warn. Solar storm approaching? Earth reaches dangerous maximum activity again

Researchers warnSolar storm approaching? Earth reaches dangerous maximum activity again