The European Space Agency ESA publishes a virtual flight over the Mars region Xanthe Terra and provides spectacular new insights.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ESA has published new high-resolution 3D images of Mars.

The images show a flight over impressive landscapes from river beds to canyons and huge craters.

Mars Express has been providing data for science for 20 years, making it ESA's oldest mission. Show more

The European Space Agency ESA has released a new video showing a virtual flight over the surface of Mars. The images were taken by the Mars Express space probe, which has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2003 and is still providing data for research.

The images show huge craters, the almost 4000-kilometer-long Valles Marineris canyon system and layers of ice on the polar ice caps. The images are made possible by the High Resolution Stereo Camera, which photographs the same region from nine different angles and creates detailed 3D models.

ESA's oldest mission

Mars Express is ESA's oldest active mission. Among other things, it has found evidence of frozen water beneath the surface and is helping to better understand the development and atmosphere of the planet.

With every lap around Mars, the Mars Express probe gains new insights into our neighbor - a planet that is not so alien to Earth.

