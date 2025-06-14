According to researchers, mercury levels are also higher in the Amazon. (archive image) Keystone

Rivers around the world today transport around two and a half times as much highly toxic mercury into the oceans as they did in 1850, according to an international research team based on measurements and computer models.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The main sources of the heavy metal are industrial processes, metal mining, small-scale mining in the search for gold and the burning of coal, as the group led by Yanxu Zhang from Tulane University in New Orleans reports in the journal "Science Advances".

"Mercury compounds are potent neurotoxins that endanger human health, especially through the consumption of fish," write the authors of the study. Because mercury is found in soil, the toxic metal is naturally carried into rivers through soil erosion. Until now, however, it was not known how high the global mercury input into watercourses is. "Previous studies have focused on mercury concentrations in the atmosphere, soil and seawater, but have largely overlooked rivers," Zhang is quoted as saying in a statement from his university.

Increase from 390 tons to 1000 tons per year

The scientists based their model of the pre-industrial export of mercury from rivers to the oceans on mercury erosion in the catchment area on the one hand and on the transport capacity of the rivers on the other. This in turn depends on the current and flow velocity of the watercourse. For calibration purposes, Zhang and colleagues compared their simulation results for 1850 with the mercury values measured in the sediment deposits of some rivers. The simulated values tended to be somewhat lower than the measured concentrations, making the model a rather conservative estimate.

According to the calculations, in 1850, i.e. at the beginning of industrialization, around 390 tonnes of mercury entered the oceans via rivers every year. Currently, the figure is around 1000 tons of mercury per year.

Strongest increases in Asia and America

"Establishing a baseline for mercury in rivers in the pre-industrial era can serve as an important point of reference," emphasized Zhang. Policymakers could use this as a guideline for reducing the release of mercury.

According to the study, the amount of mercury in rivers in South Asia and Southeast Asia as well as in North and South America has risen particularly sharply. "The Amazon's mercury budget is now over 200 tons per year, three quarters of which is due to human activities, mainly small-scale mining," explained Zhang.

According to the researcher, heavy deforestation in the Amazon region is also contributing to increased soil erosion. This also leads to higher mercury levels in the Amazon.

Siberian rivers that flow into the Arctic Ocean, such as the Ob and Yenisei, also transport relatively high levels of mercury into the sea. And just recently, scientists led by Isabel Smith from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles reported that mercury concentrations in the North American rivers Yukon and Koyukuk have risen significantly due to thawing permafrost and the resulting increase in soil erosion.

Mercury input decreased in the Mediterranean

However, Zhang and his colleagues also report positive results: the mercury input into the Mediterranean has fallen compared to 1850. They explain this by the fact that dams in the North African catchment area of the Nile - such as the Aswan Dam in Egypt - hold back sediments transported by rivers.

Mercury is one of the most dangerous toxins of all. In addition to damaging the immune and reproductive systems, the substance primarily damages the central nervous system, with unborn children reacting particularly sensitively. This is why the US authorities, for example, advise pregnant women to avoid certain types of fish from some areas.