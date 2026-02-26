The accident involving a truck led to disruptions in road and rail traffic. Screenshot: Police cantonale vaudoise

The interruption to rail traffic on the Lausanne-Brig line between Bex VD and St-Maurice VS was rectified on Thursday night. The Rhone carriageway of the A9 in the direction of Valais between Bex and St-Maurice is also open again.

The disruptions to road and rail traffic in the Chablais were resolved overnight on Thursday.

An accident involving a truck on Wednesday had led to closures on the A9 highway and rail traffic.

An accident involving a truck on Wednesday had led to closures on the A9 highway and rail traffic.

The truck driver was slightly injured in the accident on Wednesday morning. Show more

The A9 was reopened to traffic in both directions, the canton of Vaud announced on Thursday morning via the Alertswiss warning service.

Due to the accident, the section of highway between Bex in the canton of Vaud and St-Maurice VS was temporarily completely closed. Train services on the Lausanne-Brig line between Bex and St-Maurice were also interrupted.

⚠️ Autoroute A9 fermée entre Bex et St-Maurice dans les deux sens



👉🏻 Suite à un accident de circulation impliquant un poids lourd, l'autoroute A9 est fermée entre Bex et St-Maurice, dans les deux sens. Veuillez éviter le secteur et suivre les indications. pic.twitter.com/myJymFo6Yg — Police vaudoise (@Policevaudoise) February 25, 2026

The driver of the tanker was slightly injured in the accident shortly before midday on Wednesday. This was reported by the Vaud cantonal police at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. No other vehicles were involved. According to the police, the closure of the train line was a precautionary measure. The passage of a train could have caused an explosion due to a spark.