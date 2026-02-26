In the US state of Nebraska, the earth suddenly opened up at an intersection and caused two cars to plunge into a huge hole. Footage from the city of Omaha showed a pickup truck and a slightly smaller car in the hole, which gaped in a multi-lane road.
Both drivers escaped unharmed, but the street may remain closed for days over expansion concerns.
According to media reports, the drivers of the two cars were uninjured. The police in Omaha posted a photo and a video of the scene of the accident online, but did not initially provide any information on the cause of the incident. Adjacent sections of road were closed to traffic.
The driver of the smaller car, Jonathan Inman, gave an interview to the local television station KETV. Everything happened so quickly that he could not even remember the moment when the road collapsed. He suddenly looked up and thought: "Okay, I have to get out of here now." He was able to open the car door and climb out himself. "The whole thing was just surreal."
A municipal engineer spoke of a hole up to around 15 meters wide and up to almost five meters deep, as KETV further reported. A large water pipe had also burst at the site and a connection was being investigated.