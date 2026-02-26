Two vehicles lie in a sinkhole on Pacific Street east of 67th Street in Omaha. CHRIS MACHIAN/Omaha World-Herald/AP/dpa

A huge hole has suddenly opened up at an intersection in Omaha in the US state of Nebraska. Two cars crashed into it - the drivers were uninjured. Possible cause: work on a water pipe.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Omaha in the US state of Nebraska, the road suddenly collapsed at an intersection, causing two cars to plunge into a hole up to 15 meters wide and almost five meters deep.

The two drivers were uninjured, were able to leave their vehicles on their own and described the incident as sudden and surreal.

The cause is still unclear, but a possible connection with a burst water pipe is being investigated, while surrounding roads have been closed. Show more

In the US state of Nebraska, the earth suddenly opened up at an intersection and caused two cars to plunge into a huge hole. Footage from the city of Omaha showed a pickup truck and a slightly smaller car in the hole, which gaped in a multi-lane road.

A sinkhole suddenly opened at an Omaha, Nebraska intersection, swallowing two cars stopped at a red light. Both drivers escaped unharmed, but the street may remain closed for days over expansion concerns.



According to media reports, the drivers of the two cars were uninjured. The police in Omaha posted a photo and a video of the scene of the accident online, but did not initially provide any information on the cause of the incident. Adjacent sections of road were closed to traffic.

The driver of the smaller car, Jonathan Inman, gave an interview to the local television station KETV. Everything happened so quickly that he could not even remember the moment when the road collapsed. He suddenly looked up and thought: "Okay, I have to get out of here now." He was able to open the car door and climb out himself. "The whole thing was just surreal."

A municipal engineer spoke of a hole up to around 15 meters wide and up to almost five meters deep, as KETV further reported. A large water pipe had also burst at the site and a connection was being investigated.