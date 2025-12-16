Nick Reiner was arrested several hours after the bodies were found. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Following the violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, prosecutors plan to charge the couple's son, Nick Reiner, with two counts of murder.

Prosecutor Nathan Hochman said this in a media conference with the Los Angeles police chief.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

A few hours later, Nick Reiner was arrested as a suspect. Show more

Following the violent death of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, the public prosecutor's office wants to charge their son Nick Reiner with two counts of murder. The charges against the 32-year-old are to be filed on Tuesday, said prosecutor Nathan Hochman in a media conference with Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell. Another charge is the use of a dangerous weapon.

McDonnell said, "This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones, but for our entire city. We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step is taken with care, dignity and determination." Representatives of the family did not comment initially.

Accused not at court hearing

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon (local time). A police official told the AP that investigators believe the 78-year-old Reiner and his 68-year-old wife died of stab wounds.

A few hours later, Nick Reiner was arrested as a suspect. He had repeatedly spoken about his addiction problems in the past. At the age of 18, he had already been in treatment several times, at times living on the streets and suffering relapses.

Nick Reiner was due to appear in court on Tuesday, but did not show up for the hearing. The reason for this was of a medical nature, said Nick Reiner's lawyer Alan Jackson outside the courthouse. He did not know any further details.

Father and son discussed relationship in film

Rob and Nick Reiner addressed their difficult relationship and Nick Reiner's fight against drugs in the 2016 semi-autobiographical film "Being Charlie". Nick Reiner co-wrote and Rob Reiner directed the film about the struggles of a drug-addicted son and his famous father. "It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had before," Rob Reiner told the AP in 2016. "While we were making the movie, I said to Nick, "You know, it doesn't matter what happens with this movie, we've already won.""

Rob Reiner has been one of Hollywood's best-known directors for decades. His works include classics from the 1980s and 1990s such as "A Question of Honor", "Harry and Sally" and "The Princess Bride". His role as Meathead in Norman Lear's 1970s television classic "All in the Family" made him famous and earned him two Emmy Awards.

With material from the AP news agency.