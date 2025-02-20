  1. Residential Customers
Hotel robbed Robbers tie up staff and flee with loot

20.2.2025 - 21:50

Four men robbed a hotel in Saanen BE on Wednesday. They then fled in stolen cars. (symbolic image)
A hotel was robbed in Saanen BE on Wednesday morning. The Vaudois police were later able to arrest the perpetrators in Aigle VD.

Keystone-SDA

According to initial findings by the Bern cantonal police, four men drove to the hotel in question in Saanen in a car. The license plates of the car were reported stolen, as the police reported on Thursday.

The men entered the hotel lobby and asked an employee to open the safe. They then tied up the man and left the hotel with the loot, according to the statement. They also stole another car and fled in both vehicles in the direction of the canton of Vaud.

The cantonal police of Vaud took up the chase and were able to stop three of the four suspects. They were transferred to the canton of Bern. The manhunt for the fourth perpetrator was still underway on Thursday afternoon.

