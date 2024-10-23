Shoe manufacturer Künzli, which was threatened with closure due to a lack of a succession solution, has found a new owner. Archivbild: Keystone

Shoe manufacturer Künzli has been saved: entrepreneur Roberto Martullo has bought the traditional brand from Windisch AG.

Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo takes over the shoe manufacturer Künzli.

The traditional brand, headquartered in Windisch AG, was recently on the brink of collapse due to a lack of a succession solution. Show more

The shoe manufacturer Künzli, which was threatened with closure due to the lack of a succession solution, has found a new owner. The entrepreneur and husband of SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, Roberto Martullo, is buying the company.

Roberto Martullo will "initially personally manage Künzli's operations" as the new owner, Künzli announced in a press release on Wednesday. The transfer of know-how is guaranteed, as the previous owner Barbara Artmann will accompany the transition until mid-2025 or "as long as desired".

This ensures that production and order processing will continue. The employees at the headquarters in Windisch AG have already been offered to cancel their redundancies by mutual agreement. The company's own factory in Albania is also continuing production "without interruption".

"Such a traditional company must not be lost"

The announcement of the imminent closure has led to a great response and has also aroused interest outside the orthopaedics and footwear industry, the statement continued. An "ideal solution" has now been found in the son-in-law of former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher.

"Such a traditional Swiss company must not be lost," the new owner Roberto Martullo was quoted as saying in the press release. Künzli has accompanied his youth: "I will ensure that the company is preserved for customers, partners and, in particular, employees," he promises. The previous owner of Künzli, Barbara Artmann, also expressed her satisfaction in the press release: Künzli's "shoe history" lives on.

Künzli SwissSchuh AG has a history stretching back almost 100 years. The company was founded in 1927 by Werner Künzli. In 1955, his son Kurt Künzli took over the business and developed the company into a popular Swiss sports shoe manufacturer.

