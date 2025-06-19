Google's sister company Waymo believes that its robotaxis are ready for New York. But first the metropolis has to allow journeys without people at the wheel. (archive image) Keystone

Robotaxi company Waymo is taking on New York - a city notorious for traffic jams and chaotic traffic. However, the Google sister company still has a long way to go: current New York regulations prohibit the operation of driverless vehicles.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is why Waymo initially applied for a permit for autonomous driving with safety drivers at the wheel. Waymo will also send human-driven vehicles to New York to collect data about the streets. The company had already created precise maps in a first such project in 2021.

Waymo is the clear number one in robotaxis and makes more than 250,000 trips with passengers per week in four US cities with over 1,500 cars.

Tesla and Amazon as competitors

Tesla boss Elon Musk wants to launch a rival service in a few days, initially in Austin, Texas. Musk claims that new Tesla vehicles already have everything on board to operate as self-driving cars without a human driver. However, experts and rivals doubt whether Teslas can reliably drive autonomously, as Musk only wants to rely on cameras. Waymo and other developers, on the other hand, also use more expensive laser radars that scan the surroundings. However, Musk wants to exploit the cost advantage and put "millions" of Tesla robotaxis on the roads.

Meanwhile, another competitor is picking up speed: Zoox, which belongs to the Amazon Group, unveiled a plant near San Francisco for its robotaxis without steering wheels or pedals. The production line is expected to be able to build more than 10,000 vehicles per year at peak times. Zoox does not specify how quickly this mark will be reached. Some Zoox robotaxis are already on the road in Las Vegas, with San Francisco, Austin and Miami to follow.