Roche and Novartis are responding to Trump's tough stance by strategically relocating production to the USA. There is growing concern in Bern about the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

US President Donald Trump threatens Swiss pharmaceutical exports with drastic tariffs and price cuts.

Roche and Novartis respond by investing billions in US production capacities.

The 39 percent tariff shock on Swiss exports to the USA still has a deep impact. It is still unclear how severely US President Donald Trump will punish local pharmaceutical manufacturers. He recently sent shockwaves through the industry with his demand for radically lower prices and the threat of tariffs beyond the 200% mark.

This has already had an effect: Pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis are responding with massive investments in their production capacities in the USA, as reported by the "NZZ". Roche plans to spend 50 billion dollars to export more medicines from the USA than it imports. Novartis is even planning to produce all its important medicines in the USA. The cost: 23 billion dollars.

However, the implementation of these plans is complex and time-consuming. While Roche benefits from the existing infrastructure of its subsidiary Genentech in the USA, Novartis has to build new production facilities and a research center in California.

Confederation calls for crisis summit

Despite this relocation, both companies emphasize to the "NZZ" that the impact on Switzerland will be limited. The Swiss pharmaceutical industry provides around 50,000 jobs.

However, the federal government is apparently seriously concerned about the high-turnover sector: according to "SonntagsBlick", a crisis summit has been scheduled for after the summer vacations. According to the report, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will meet with the heads of the pharmaceutical industry.

The aim is to discuss the situation and plan possible measures. However, a specific date has not yet been set.

