The pharmaceutical company Roche confirms its annual targets after the first quarter. (archive picture) Keystone

Roche suffered from exchange rate effects in the first quarter. Sales in the reporting currency, the Swiss franc, were thus below the previous year's figure after the first three months. For the year as a whole, the pharmaceutical company confirmed its previous targets on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Roche generated sales of 14.7 billion Swiss francs between January and March. While this represents a decline of 5.0 percent in the reporting currency of Swiss francs, at constant exchange rates it represents an increase of 6.0 percent. The Group thus met its own target, which is based on constant exchange rates.

At 11.5 billion (-4%), the larger Pharmaceuticals Division, as usual, contributed the lion's share of Group sales. Roche's diagnostics business generated sales of 3.3 billion (-7%).

Roche traditionally does not publish profit figures for odd-numbered quarters.

Roche's reported figures are still in line with analysts' estimates.

Management, led by CEO Thomas Schinecker, confirms the previous guidance for the further course of business. At constant exchange rates, sales are expected to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage. Core earnings per share are expected to increase in the high single-digit percentage range. The Group is also continuing its efforts to increase the dividend in Swiss francs.