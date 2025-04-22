View of the Roche Tower in Basel. KEYSTONE

Now Roche too: the pharmaceutical company plans to invest up to 50 billion US dollars in the USA over the next 5 years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a press release issued by Roche today, the money is to be invested in both existing sites and new production facilities. Industry colleague Novartis had already announced investments worth billions almost two weeks ago.

The expansion would create up to 12,000 new jobs - around 1,000 at the pharmaceutical company alone and a further 11,000 to support the new US production capacities.

The funds will flow into the US production and sales capacities for both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions. A state-of-the-art production facility for gene therapy is planned in Pennsylvania.

Roche is also planning a new 900,000-square-foot manufacturing center to support its growing portfolio of next-generation weight loss medicines. The location for this is yet to be announced.

Investments in AI

In addition, Roche will invest in a new research and development center in Massachusetts to conduct cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence (AI) and serve as a hub for new research and development activities in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic areas.

"The investments announced today underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development and production in the USA," CEO Thomas Schinecker is quoted as saying in the press release.

After all, the Group can look back on 110 years of commitment to the United States, which has been an important driver of jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the US.

Once all new and expanded manufacturing capacity is up and running, Roche will export more medicines from the US than it imports.