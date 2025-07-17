The drug Lunsumio is considered a beacon of hope for patients with advanced lymph node cancer. KEYSTONE

The pharmaceutical company Roche is withdrawing a cancer drug as price negotiations with the Federal Office of Public Health have failed. Oncologists fear negative effects on their patients.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roche is withdrawing the cancer drug Lunsumio from the Swiss market after price negotiations with the FOPH failed - despite its potential for patients with advanced lymph node cancer.

Criticism has come from oncologists and the Cancer League because Roche itself refuses to reimburse individual cases - a hardship case system that is common in Switzerland.

The FOPH remains open to discussions, while Roche currently only provides the drug free of charge in hardship cases via its own access system. Show more

The pharmaceutical company Roche has decided to withdraw the cancer drug Lunsumio from the market after price negotiations with the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) failed. The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports that the drug is considered a beacon of hope for patients with advanced lymph node cancer.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, Lunsumio was originally launched via an "early access" procedure, which enabled reimbursement despite incomplete clinical data. However, Roche had not provided the required data and nevertheless demanded a higher price. The FOPH rejected this because it did not want to make any exceptions.

Oncologists such as Thilo Zander and Christoph Renner expressed their surprise and concern about the decision to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. "The battle for money is being fought on the backs of seriously ill people," says Zander.

Demand for more transparency

Renner points out that Roche also rejects individual remuneration - a novelty in Switzerland. Case-by-case reimbursement is a tried and tested system in Switzerland that enables doctors to submit applications to the health insurance fund for special cases of hardship. Roche says that the reimbursement conditions are not acceptable to them, even in the case of individual reimbursement.

The Swiss Cancer League is calling for more transparency in price negotiations. Roche argues that the development costs for drugs are high - on average 5.5 billion Swiss francs, with only one in ten active ingredients proving to be effective. The medical added value of Lunsumio has been proven in practice, and this must be taken into account in the reimbursement process. In the meantime, Roche is offering the drug free of charge in cases of hardship via a voluntary access system.

