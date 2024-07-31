Rock falls on hiker - recovered dead - Gallery A falling rock has killed a hiker near Oberstdorf. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The police did not provide any information on the age or gender of the accident victim. (symbolic photo) Image: dpa The accident occurred in the Fellhorn area. (symbolic photo) Image: dpa Rock falls on hiker - recovered dead - Gallery A falling rock has killed a hiker near Oberstdorf. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The police did not provide any information on the age or gender of the accident victim. (symbolic photo) Image: dpa The accident occurred in the Fellhorn area. (symbolic photo) Image: dpa

A tragic accident occurs during a heavy storm in a hiking area near Oberstdorf. A falling rock trapped a hiker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A falling rock weighing several tons killed a hiker near Oberstdorf in southern Bavaria.

The man could only be rescued dead.

According to the police, the rock came loose after a thunderstorm near a stream. Show more

According to dpa information, the victim was a man. His companion remained unharmed and was looked after by a crisis intervention team.

A heavy thunderstorm was passing over the area at the time of the accident. The hikers had been caught in the storm in the Fellhorn area on their descent into the valley on a much-used hiking trail.

According to the police, the rock came loose near a stream. The boulder - estimated to weigh five to six tons - reportedly crashed onto the hiking trail and trapped the man. The police spokesman said it was unclear whether the storm with heavy rain had caused the rockfall.

Helpers speak of a tragic case

The report of the accident was received at around 5.30 pm. It was not disclosed who made the report.

According to the police, the scene of the accident was not directly accessible by car. A police patrol and helpers from the fire department and mountain rescue service were deployed. Helpers spoke of a very tragic case.

In the early evening, thunderstorms hit the Allgäu again. Rescue workers were called out on numerous missions. The German Weather Service had warned in advance of severe weather in the Allgäu. Helpers from the mountain rescue service also helped hikers who were unable to get any further due to swelling streams.

