A rockslide in Canada's Banff National Park yesterday (Thursday) killed one person and injured three others. The rocks fell onto a hiking trail.

In the famous Banff National Park in Canada, falling rocks hit a group of hikers. One person died in the incident on Thursday (local time) and three others were injured, according to the police.

The head of the Alberta government, Danielle Smith, said she was deeply saddened: "We are thinking of everyone involved and wish them safety while we await further details," she wrote in a post on social media.

Boulders fall on hiking trail

Rescue workers had rushed to the park in the afternoon after receiving a report that a group of hikers had been hit by the boulders. The site near Bow Glacier Falls is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway, about 200 kilometers northwest of the city of Calgary.

The Bow Glacier Falls Hiking Trail is a nine-kilometer trail that is considered moderately challenging for hikers and day-trippers, including families. Parks Canada has asked visitors to avoid the area.