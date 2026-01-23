Roger Federer is facing a financial setback. A sharp drop in On’s stock price has pushed his estimated net worth below one billion dollars. *Forbes* currently puts it at around 949 million dollars.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A drop in the stock price of sporting goods manufacturer On has pushed Roger Federer's net worth below one billion dollars.

"Forbes" currently estimates his net worth at around $949 million.

Federer holds about 2.5 to 3 percent of On and has also earned millions from sponsorships and tennis. Summary created with

According to estimates by the U.S. business magazine *Forbes*, former Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is no longer a billionaire—at least for now. The reason is Tuesday’s plunge in the stock price of the Swiss athletic shoe manufacturer On, in which Federer holds a stake.

According to *Forbes*, Federer's net worth fell below the $1 billion mark following Tuesday's plunge in On stock prices. On Wednesday, the magazine estimated his net worth at around $949 million in its real-time rankings.

On shares briefly plummeted by about 19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. This was triggered by the company's quarterly earnings report. Although On posted a significant increase in revenue, it still fell short of market expectations.

Numerous advertising contracts

"Forbes" estimates Federer's stake in On at about 2.5 to 3 percent. The Basel native joined the company as an investor and partner in 2019.

It wasn't until 2025 that *Forbes* first ranked Federer as a billionaire. In addition to his stake in On, his long-standing endorsement deals with Uniqlo, Rolex, Lindt, and Mercedes-Benz, among others, contributed to this. During his tennis career, Federer also earned more than $130 million in prize money.